Brian Kelly, Nick Saban among big names in DC to discuss pay for student-athletes

Some of the biggest names in college football are meeting with lawmakers this week in Washington, D.C., to encourage a federal solution for athlete compensation, Sports Illustrated reports.

LSU coach Brian Kelly, Alabama coach Nick Saban and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey are scheduled to meet with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

“They’re on one piece of the front line,” Sankey said of the coaches attending the D.C. visit. “They’re dealing with their teams. They’re involved with the culture of transfers in and out. They can have the opportunity to continue to contextualize what’s happening within college athletics right now.”

Last week, the California State Assembly passed a bill that would require its NCAA Division I schools—there are 26 of them—to share revenue with athletes, sending shock waves through the college football community. If passed in the California Senate and signed by the governor, the law would likely trigger a wave of similar bills in other states, much like the NIL movement in 2020 and 2021.

This week, the SEC and other college leaders anticipate accelerating the discussions.