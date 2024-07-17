Nexus Louisiana lays out plans for CEO search

The Research Park Corporation, which oversees Nexus Louisiana, took significant strides in its search for a new president and CEO at Tuesday’s board of directors meeting.

The organization’s board of directors and executive committee approved the appointment of seven members to the selection committee tasked with overseeing the search for a new president and CEO.

The proposed search committee members are

Edmund Giering, Baton Rouge Area Foundation (co-chair)

Anita Tillman, AMCorp (co-chair)

Bill Ellison, Innovation Catalyst

Josh Fleig, Louisiana Economic Development

Dr. Andy Maas, LSU

Iam Tucker, ILSI Engineering

Dr. Brian Warren, Southern University

The executive committee and board of directors also approved a timeline for the search, which has the organization selecting a new leader early next year with the help of executive search firm Isaacson, Miller.

The committee expects to finalize the position profile and search schedule in early September and Isaacson, Miller will present potential candidates to the committee in mid-October. The search firm will begin interviewing candidates in October. Semifinalist interviews with the search committee are scheduled for mid-December, and finalist interviews and visits are planned for early January.

Nexus Louisiana has been without a permanent leader for two years following longtime CEO Genevieve Silverman’s departure in June 2022 after 14 years.

Nexus management consultant Calvin Mills has handled leadership responsibilities for the organization since 2022. He says he plans to apply for the permanent job.