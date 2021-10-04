Nexus’ PitchBR competition returns in November 

Nexus Louisiana’s PitchBR is coming back in November after a pandemic hiatus and is seeking entrepreneurs and business owners to pitch ideas at the first PitchBR event.

The first round of pitches will be Nov. 10 at the Main Library.

PitchBR gives entrepreneurs an opportunity to enhance their brand through presentation and public exposure. Participants deliver an elevator speech to a panel of judges for the chance to win $1,000. Pitchers also receive audience and panelist feedback, coaching from prominent business consultants, and connections to nonfunding resources such as professional services donors and providers.

Interested individuals or companies can visit PitchBR.org and click “Apply to Pitch” to submit a proposal. All applicants should be based in Louisiana, have less than $1 million in revenue, and less than $1 million invested in their company. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Central time on Oct. 22.