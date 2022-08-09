Nexus Louisiana leadership change puts possible move on hold

The Nexus Louisiana tech firm incubator on Florida Boulevard is still interested in the State National Life Insurance building downtown, though the organization’s leadership transition has put those conversations on the back burner.

In April, the Research Corporation Park board authorized President and CEO Genevieve Silverman and Vice Chair Anita Byrne to negotiate a nonbinding letter of intent for a proposed lease.

But Silverman stepped down in June, and while both sides remain interested in a possible lease, Calvin Mills, the board’s former chair and Silverman’s interim replacement, is focused on internal matters.

“Right now, we’re just trying to get a hold on the internal workings of the organization,” he says.

Mills says Silverman stepped away voluntarily for personal reasons, adding that the board hasn’t started searching for a permanent CEO. He says the RPC isn’t dissatisfied with its current home at Bon Carré Business Center, which changed hands in 2020. But after 20 years there, he says, the board wanted to see what’s out there.

“We have looked at different options, not just downtown,” Mills says.

Jarrett Cohen, whose New Orleans-based investment group bought the State National tower and two connected buildings last year, says the RPC had shown interest in leasing the entire building.

“When Genevieve resigned, we were in the midst of [letter of intent] discussions,” he says.

While Nexus isn’t off the table, Cohen says he’s spoken with other potential tenants and is confident in being able to lease out the space, noting the location and planned renovations.

The seven-story building on Third Street was built in 1916 and 1923 and was one of the first major office buildings downtown, according to the Downtown Development District.