Nexus Louisiana has named its next leader. See who it is

The Nexus Louisiana Board of Directors voted unanimously Thursday to invite New Orleans software entrepreneur Tony Zanders to be its next president and CEO.

The selection will become official if and when Zanders formally accepts the job.

The board interviewed Zanders and David Collins, the remaining finalists for the job, on Monday and Tuesday, according to board chair Anita Byrne.

Zanders is the founder and CEO of Skilltype, a New Orleans-based software company that develops tools for librarians and their teams to analyze, create and share expertise. He founded the company in 2018.

Skilltype was created in collaboration with libraries and professional associations to rethink how library expertise is developed, acquired and shared in the 21st century.

At Skilltype, Zanders raised $3.95 million in venture capital and grew the business to $772,000 in annual recurring revenue.

He was an entrepreneur in residence at Boston University Libraries from 2017 to 2018, and at Camelback Ventures from 2019 to 2021.

Zanders also served as an international ambassador to more than 30 countries for two of the largest global library technology firms, ProQuest and EBSCO.

Zanders was named the top participant in the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s College Knowledge Challenge, where he received $100,000 to develop a research management platform for first-generation college applicants.

He was the head of communications and outreach at 4.0 Schools. He also founded Applyful Inc., a Boston company backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, that aimed to address the needs of underserved high school students by simplifying the college application process.

Zanders was recognized by his alma mater, Washington & Jefferson College, as the Outstanding Young Alumni of the Year in 2015.

Nexus Louisiana’s search for a new leader began in October when it began accepting applications.

The selection committee interviewed six candidates over two days last month before recommending Collins and Zanders as finalists.

Nexus has been without a permanent president and CEO since Genevieve Silverman departed in June 2022 after 14 years with the organization, including three as CEO.

Calvin Mills, the organization’s management consultant who handled leadership responsibilities for two years, announced in December that he would not renew his month-to-month contract. His last day with the organization was Jan. 15.

The Nexus board unanimously voted in mid-January for board chair Anita Byrne to manage the Nexus Louisiana staff in an unpaid role as the organization prepares to transition to a new president and CEO.