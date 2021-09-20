Nexus Louisiana awarded $50,000 to expand women-centered entrepreneurial program

Nexus Louisiana has been awarded $50,000 from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Growth Accelerator Fund Competition, Nexus announced today.

The funds will be used to launch phase two of its business accelerator program Ignition. Phase two aims to help female entrepreneurs scale business ideas that have been evaluated through a customer discovery and development process.

During the first phase of Ignition, eight of the 11 participating teams were women-owned. The next phase will be open to all, but specifically target women and mainly focus on product commercialization education and mentorship.

The SBA competition is designed to support entrepreneurs researching and developing STEM-related innovations in underrepresented communities. Nexus Louisiana is one of two Louisiana companies to be awarded.