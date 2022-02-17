Nexus Louisiana announces BREW schedule and speaker lineup 

Nexus Louisiana today released the full schedule and speaker lineup for Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week set for March 9-10 at the Bon Carre Business Center.

The two-day conference will kick off March 9 at 5 p.m. with an opening night celebration in honor of Nexus’ 30th anniversary.

Entrepreneur Day, slated for March 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., will feature a series of 45-minute peer-learning sessions presented by successful entrepreneurs with a local and national presence.

“This year, our goal is for everyone to walk away with actionable takeaways that they can immediately implement to help grow or launch their business,” says Nexus Louisiana President and CEO Genevieve Silverman.

A series of seven sessions, each consisting of a 30-minute talk and 15 minute Q&A, will be led by:

Barbra Barnett and David Rieveschl of Stone Pigman;

Dr. Chanda Macias, CEO of Ilera Holistic Healthcare;

Chris Cummings, founder of Pass it Down;

Craig Gehring and Jared Loftus of MaxBoring;

Don Monistere, CEO of General Informatics;

Jim Odem,Vice President Of PreSonus Products at Fender;

Randy Mire, founder of Capitol Wellness Solutions;

Ray Li, CEO of Sene;

Rick Babb, managing director of Louisiana Fund;

Stafford Wood, founder of Covalent Logic.

Speakers will cover traditional business topics such as business development, product-market fit, and leadership. They will also cover emerging markets like cryptocurrency, NFT’s, and medicinal cannabis. Get more information about BREW.