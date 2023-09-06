Next week’s TEDxBaton Rouge wants you to rethink death, AI and more

Think you know Baton Rouge? Local TEDx speakers are challenging you to think again.

TEDxBatonRouge’s inaugural event—themed “Think Again”—is set for next Thursday, Sept. 14, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Manship Theatre. Experts, including computer science and cybersecurity professor Abe Baggili and end-of-life doula Robin Palmer Blanche, will unpack topics like artificial intelligence and dying.

Other speakers include Tracee Albert (whose Feel Seen organization advocates for the deaf and hard of hearing community); Fareed Dawan (a Southern University professor who aims to patent sustainable nano-technology for energy, aerospace and health fields) and Jonathan Mayers (an artist who is working to preserve Kouri-Vini, Louisiana’s endangered Creole language).

More than 3,000 TEDx events are held annually in communities around the globe. While they are organized independently of TED, they follow the organization’s speaker guidelines and its mission to disseminate “ideas worth spreading.” This year’s event marks the first TEDxBatonRouge, although LSU hosted a version for years before the pandemic.

TEDxBatonRouge co-organizer Melissa Thompson says this event will invite attendees to open their minds to new conversations about topics they may feel strongly about. “It’s a way for us to take what we know and flip it on its head and maybe learn something new or meet someone new,” she says.

Read the full story about the event from 225 magazine.