Next governor must ‘have a record of doing more than just talking,’ Garret Graves says

Last week, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, announced he would not run for governor, saying he had work to do in Congress.

“In the coming days, the field for governor will brighten,” Graves said in an email about his decision.

Two days later, Louisiana Business and Industry CEO Stephen Waguespack, a Republican, declared his candidacy, joining Democrat Shawn Wilson and Republicans including Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt and state Rep. Richard Nelson.

Graves did not discuss any candidate by name while speaking today to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, but he urged his listeners to consider the contenders carefully and not vote based on name recognition or a good speech.

“Make sure that these people have a vision, make sure that they’re smart, and make sure that they have a record of doing more than just talking,” Graves said.

In discussing his priorities in Congress this year, he touched on:

Immigration: He said there’s a need to “secure” the nation’s southern border while treating immigrants and asylum-seekers with dignity and called for reform of the legal immigration process.

Budgeting: Graves called for a constitutional amendment to require a balanced budget.

Energy: He touted legislation that he said would promote oil-and-gas development in the Gulf of Mexico and mining of minerals needed for renewable energy projects.

Flood insurance: He called for flood insurance reform but did not elaborate. Last year, he introduced the Stop Flood Insurance Rate Hikes Act, meant to “allow [National Flood Insurance Program] policyholders to continue their existing premium rates rather than being forced into the new NFIP Risk Rating 2.0 (RR2.0) rates until FEMA meets certain accountability and transparency requirements.”

Drones: Graves says the federal approval process needs to be streamlined so drones can be more quickly integrated into the aviation system.