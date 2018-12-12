News roundup: Baton Rouge Circle K malfunction leads to gas being sold for pennies per gallon … Louisiana unhealthiest state in United Health Foundation rankings … US consumer prices hold steady in November  

On the down low: Gas prices have been low for weeks, but on Tuesday they sank to record levels when regular unleaded gas was selling for just under two cents per gallon at a gas station in Baton Rouge, WAFB-TV reports. A computer malfunction apparently caused the gas pumps at the Circle K on Highland Road at Staring Lane to drop to the bare minimum before workers noticed the problem and shut off the pumps. Regular unleaded gas was selling for as low as $.019 per gallon at one point, while premium unleaded fuel was selling for $.025 per gallon. Read the full story.

The state we’re in: The nation’s obesity rate has reached the highest-ever level this year, according to the United Health Foundation’s 2018 America’s Health Rankings annual report. Louisiana came in at No. 50 overall based on several measures of health, including smoking and obesity rates as well as childhood poverty. Hawaii was ranked No. 1. See the full report.

Flat prices: U.S. consumer prices were flat in November, a sign a recent drop in oil prices is holding down inflation, The Wall Street Journal reports. The consumer-price index, which measures what Americans pay for everything from toothpaste to fan heaters, was unchanged in November after rising a seasonally adjusted 0.3% in October, the Labor Department announced this morning. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices rose 0.2%, the same pace of growth as in October. Read the full story.