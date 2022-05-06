Newly hired workers are vanishing before their start date

Many employers, including manufacturers, restaurants, airlines and cleaning companies, are seeing a surge of job seekers who accept positions—and are neither seen nor heard from again, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Southwest Airlines Co. said some 15% to 20% of new hires for some jobs don’t turn up on their first day. At security and facility-services provider Allied Universal, roughly 15% of new hires disappear before starting a job.

The practice, often called ghosting, isn’t new. In the tight labor market that preceded the pandemic, employers reported that some staffers quit without giving notice or just stopped showing up for their shifts. The practice picked up its own shorthand: “no call, no show.”

What is different now, employers said, is that more people are vanishing before even starting a job.

The rise in no-shows “could be just an expression of job seekers having a lot more confidence in their ability to find a job,” says Nick Bunker, an economist at the job-search platform Indeed. Read the full story.