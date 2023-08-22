New tech is overwhelming your sales team

For years, sales leaders have driven a “just one more” strategy with their teams—asking sellers to learn one more skill, master one more technology or adopt one more tool in the hopes of closing just one more deal.

In the process, well-intentioned sales leaders designed a role that is simply too complex for most salespeople, reports Harvard Business Review.

In a recent Gartner survey of 501 B2B sellers, only 25% strongly agree they complete all tasks assigned to them while also meeting company standards of high quality.

Sales leaders’ solution? Technology. And yet, almost half of sellers feel overwhelmed by the number of technologies needed to do their work. This isn’t a mere annoyance—it’s the difference between hitting revenue targets and not. According to Harvard’s research, sellers who feel overwhelmed by technology are 43% less likely to meet quota than non-overwhelmed sellers.

The authors contend the seller role of the future is about asking salespeople for less—fewer skills, responsibilities and tasks—and getting more.

To do this, sales leaders need their technology strategies to work for sellers, the authors write. Successful sales teams will reinvent the seller role by treating technology as a teammate rather than merely a tool. The Harvard Business Review piece concludes this will empower salespeople to focus on a narrow set of uniquely human abilities: disentangling psychological and emotional aspects of buyer decision making via two concepts called mentalizing and value affirmation.

