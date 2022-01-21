New study details top three cyber threats to businesses

If you think your business is completely protected from inbound cyberthreats, think again.

As Inc. reports, a study released Wednesday from the San Diego-based CyberCatch, a cybersecurity platform provider focusing on small and midsized businesses, reveals that more than 30% of U.S. small businesses have weak points that bad actors can exploit. Moreover, fraudsters tend to set their sights on small businesses because they usually have weaker security safeguards in place compared with larger companies.

Some of the main vulnerabilities that small businesses face include “spoofing,” “clickjacking,” and “sniffing,” according to the study.

Spoofing occurs when a bad actor uses a fake IP address to masquerade as an authorized device with the goal of tapping into a company’s private system. A clickjacking attack is a technique used to persuade a user to click on something that looks benign but is malicious. And as it turns out, sniffing attacks have nothing to do with smell, but rather involve hackers intercepting a network’s traffic to access unencrypted data.

