New Salad Station planned for Gonzales

A new Salad Station franchise is slated to open at the Lagniappe Centre on Airline Highway in Gonzales this summer.

Co-owner Megan Womack plans to open the restaurant by about August 1, provided the last piece of equipment she needs comes in. She and her husband also own an existing Salad Station in Gonzales near Cabela’s, she says.

The Hammond-based chain, which launched in 2012 and began franchising in 2015, now has 26 locations. The brand is on pace to exceed 13% same-store growth this year, the company says.

Along with the new Gonzales location, additional restaurants are planned in Mississippi, Texas, Tennessee and Florida in the coming months, with the goal of having 100 locations in the next three years.

