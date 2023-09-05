New rules mean companies must disclose additional tax information 

Companies will have to disclose more details about the income taxes they pay to government authorities under new requirements approved by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, a move to provide investors with greater transparency.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, the approval comes after years of revised proposals for similar changes and continued pushback from companies. Businesses have argued that the changes would lead to more confusion among investors and that current disclosure is sufficient for understanding their tax profile whereas additional information would put the firms at a competitive disadvantage.

Under existing rules, public companies must report the total amount of cash taxes they pay at least once a year. The U.S. accounting standards-setter for companies voted 7-0 last Wednesday to adopt an update that would require both public and private companies to break out the income taxes paid to authorities at the federal, state and foreign levels for the full year in their annual financial reports. Read the full story.