New rules for attorney advertising require disclaimers 

Louisiana attorneys are required to follow new rules governing their advertising starting Jan. 1.

While the rules don’t go as far as critics of the practice would like, Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John Weimer says the changes will “provide a safeguard against false or misleading advertising for the public.”

Advertisements and unsolicited written communications that contain a reference or testimonial to past successes or results obtained now must contain a disclaimer such as “results may vary” or “past results are not a guarantee of future success.” The Louisiana State Bar Association will maintain a publicly searchable database of every ad filed with the association, the state Supreme Court’s order says.

Critics say ads touting prior awards feed a mentality of “jackpot justice” in which attorneys and clients are encouraged to file frivolous suits in hopes of a big payday, though attorneys for plaintiffs say truly meritless suits usually get thrown out.