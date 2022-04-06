New rendering shows bridge connecting largest two LSU lakes

A new rendering of the University Lakes project depicts a planned bridge that will replace May Street and connect the two largest lakes.

Phase one construction will focus on dredging five of the six lakes: City Park, Erie, Crest, Campus and College lakes. Dredged materials will be scooped to the shore for a new park at May and Dalrymple Drive; that park will be connected to neighborhoods and LSU with a promenade, according to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

BRAF sponsored a 2016 master planning process for the lake improvements. The LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation is overseeing implementation.

About $50 million has been committed to the effort over several years, including $35 million that is going toward the first phase, according to the project website. State government—including DOTD, capital outlay and the Office of Community Development—East Baton Rouge Parish and BREC all have contributed funding.