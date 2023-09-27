New ramen restaurant coming to Corporate Boulevard

A new ramen restaurant is planning to open on Corporate Boulevard.

Restaurateur Hui Yang plans to open Hikari Ramen Noodles in two suites of Courtside Crossing shopping center on Corporate Boulevard, across the street from the Towne Center, according to public records.

Yang submitted an application with the Planning Commission last month to rezone suites 106 and 107 of the center from retail to restaurant use. The commission is set to consider the request at its October meeting. Efforts to Yang before this morning’s deadline were unsuccessful.

Yang operates several restaurants in South Louisiana, according to records with the Secretary of State. He’s listed as the owner of the Fiery Crab restaurants in Lafayette, Baton Rouge and Kenner, among others. Baton Rouge saw its first standalone ramen concept in 2019 with Jinya Ramen in Perkins Rowe on Bluebonnet Boulevard and later Boru Ramen in Electric Depot on Government Street.