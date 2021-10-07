New Perkins Road boutique aims to please customers of all ages 

The former Subway location near College Drive and Perkins Road has undergone a major transformation and is now the home of Myla Boutique, a clothing store for women and girls that opened last weekend.

Jamie Jones, the shop’s owner, says the boutique has been in the works for about two years. After signing the lease May 1, Jones got to work gutting out the Subway green and getting rid of the fast-food restaurant smell. Jones painted the shop pink, which she says made a lot of passersby wonder what it was going to become.

“I’m glad we painted the building pink because that’s what a lot of people have commented on,” Jones says. “It’s such a curiosity when you’re driving past. I love pink because it’s girly, but I really did it because my mom had breast cancer, so I just went with that.”

Inside the pink walls, Myla Boutique carries a wide variety of clothes for all ages. Jones says she wanted to open a store where she could shop along with her two daughters. The store’s name is a nod to her daughters, too. Myla is a combination of their names: Mya and Lana. Jones involved her two daughters in deciding what items would grace the racks and shelves of her boutique.

“I chose stuff for me, and my 22-year-old daughter chose a few pieces for her age group,” Jones says. “My 9-year-old even chose some clothes and toys, too. It’s a wide range. I wanted it to be a store where I could walk in and say, ‘I like this,’ and my daughters could do the same.”

Jones says her daughters help her cater to a larger audience. For example, Jones runs the Facebook account geared more toward her age group, while her college-age daughter is in charge of the Instagram account.

Though the store is just 500 square feet, Myla Boutique has a plethora of tops, bottoms and accessories. Jones says she did research by going to a lot of boutiques in the area. She wanted to see how they utilized space, what kind of music they played and how they displayed their products.

“It’s definitely a seasonal store,” Jones says. “I’ve bought from over 200 vendors to get a large variety. You can find something to wear to church or wear to a date night all in one store.”

