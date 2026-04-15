New owners to turn Hilton Capitol Center into a Sports Illustrated Resort

A Sports Illustrated Resorts destination is planned for downtown Baton Rouge, marking the brand’s first Louisiana location as it expands into major sports markets, Travel + Leisure Co. announced.

The resort will take over the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center space on Lafayette Street, which was purchased in February by Orlando, Florida-based commercial real estate firm Northshore Development and its investment partners, which includes the economic development arm of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, for $40.5 million. The development group also includes investment from Shaquille O’Neal.

The resort is designed as a year-round destination centered on game-day culture, offering immersive fan experiences and modern hospitality amenities.

The project will feature a full transformation of the 11-story hotel into a resort destination featuring a mix of vacation ownership, traditional hotel accommodations and whole-ownership units. The Hilton will remain operational through 2026, with renovations expected to begin in early 2027. Completion is anticipated in late 2027.

“With nationally recognized facilities, a rich college sports culture anchored by LSU, and a proven track record of hosting youth, amateur and mega sporting events, Baton Rouge is a sports tourism engine that transforms every tournament into a full-scale economic and cultural experience,” said Geoff Richards of Travel + Leisure Co., in a statement. “From multiday youth championships to high-profile national competitions, the city delivers world-class venues, hospitality and fan experiences that keep athletes and families coming back year after year. We’re excited to be a part of that.”

The Baton Rouge project expands the national footprint of Sports Illustrated Resorts, which has previously announced locations in Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Nashville, Tennessee, and Chicago. Sports Illustrated Resorts is an experiential hospitality brand designed to bring fans closer to the energy of sports through immersive, year-round destinations.

The brand draws inspiration from the legacy and storytelling of Sports Illustrated. For 70 years, SI has been recognized for shaping modern culture at the intersection of sports, lifestyle and entertainment.

Travel + Leisure Co. is a leading leisure travel company, providing more more than 6 million vacations to travelers globally each year. The company operates a portfolio of vacation ownership, travel club and lifestyle travel brands designed to meet the needs of the modern leisure traveler.

The Hilton, originally the site of the Heidelberg Hotel, was developed in 2006 by Commercial Properties Realty Trust, the real estate arm of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. It spent more than $70 million restoring the property. Rockbridge spent another $8.7 million renovating it in 2014.