Baton Rouge home price appreciation outpaces national average

Home prices in the Baton Rouge MSA have appreciated year over year by 2.4% in the first quarter of 2026, a higher rate than the 1.7% nationwide, according to the National Association of Homebuilders.

The Baton Rouge market saw an increase of 0.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. In New Orleans, home prices appreciated year over year by 0.4%.

The latest figures from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, which tracks home sales in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes, show that median sales prices increased by 6.1% through the end of April. Homes were priced at $260,915 at the end of April 2025 and increased to $276,950 through April 2026.

According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s quarterly house price Index, national home prices increased 1.7% from a year earlier, the slowest annual appreciation rate since the second quarter of 2012. Prices rose 0.5% from the fourth quarter of 2025.

The report points to a housing market that remains resilient but is no longer experiencing the rapid price gains seen during the pandemic-era boom. Elevated borrowing costs and affordability concerns have reduced buyer demand in many markets.

While 42 states posted annual home price gains, appreciation varied widely across the country. Illinois led all states with a 7.3% increase, while Colorado recorded the largest decline at 2.4%.

Among the nation’s 100 largest metro areas, roughly one-third experienced annual price declines.

Texas and several Sun Belt markets that experienced rapid appreciation earlier this decade have seen some of the largest slowdowns.

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