New owners rebrand Bin Q Liquor and add tasting room, wine club  

If you’ve been around Baton Rouge long enough, you might still refer to Bin Q on Perkins Road by its longtime name, Cuban Liquor. It was a brand so strong it actually wormed its way into the package store’s current moniker—Bin Q is Cu-bin said backwards.

Now Bin Q, or “the old Cuban Liquor” if you must, is getting a facelift thanks to the spot’s latest owners. Motorists noticed a new storefront mural completed last week by artist Morgan Tanner, signaling exciting happenings inside that include a new tasting room and bar and a fresh inventory of boutique wine, beer and spirits.

Ben Jones, who worked in the wine department at Calandro’s Supermarket on Perkins Road for 10 years, bought Bin Q three months ago with two silent partners. The team looked for about two years for the right location, he says.

“We just kind of saw the potential here,” Jones says. “Everybody loves this place.”

The rebranded store is flush with a large wine selection, craft beers from around the region and world, boutique spirits and mixers, and a big selection of zero-proof spirits, which Jones says was Calandro’s on Perkins’ fastest-growing segment over the last couple of years. The store also features glassware and gifts and a private tasting room.

And while it’s not officially a watering hole, there’s a bar at the back for sampling wine flights, whiskey flights and a rotating selection of frozen drinks that are also sold by the gallon. The current flavors are Old Fashioned and French 75, but the store has been testing margaritas and frozen Sazeracs, mint juleps and mai tais, Jones says.

