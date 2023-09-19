New Orleans paint store enters Capital Region with four new locations

Helm Paint and Decorating, a New Orleans-based paint store, has taken its first steps into the Capital Region as it opens four locations in Baton Rouge.

The four locations on Highland Road, Choctaw Drive, Perkins Road and Jones Creek opened Monday, expanding the company’s footprint to include 11 locations in Louisiana and 22 stores between Louisiana and Texas. Outside Louisiana, the company operates as Texas Paint—a company Helm bought in 2017.

Founded in 1970, Helm has been eyeing Baton Rouge since 2005, when the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina sent many of their New Orleans customers into the Capital Region, general manager and president Joe Helm says.

“Baton Rouge is a driving market,” Helm says. “We had to be there.”

Their move to Baton Rouge included the acquisition of local Harrison Paint locations on Perkins and Choctaw, as well as The Paint Store on Highland, the latter of which they doubled in size and renovated to expand the store’s services, Helm adds.

The executive says the new stores are still finding their workforce, but once fully up and running in a few weeks, they will be the first Benjamin Moore dealers in the area to offer free delivery and outside sales to job sites.

Helm Paint and Decorating’s goal is to grow these four new locations, with a goal of tripling or quadrupling their Capital Region footprint in the next few years.