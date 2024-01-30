New Orleans law office launches campaign against proposed Blue Cross sale

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since its original publication to add a statement from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana.

Roughly two weeks away from the Department of Insurance’s public hearing, a New Orleans-based law firm has launched an advertising campaign against the proposed sale of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, the state’s largest health insurer.

The “Save Our Blue” campaign encourages policyholders to “stop the sale” by voting against it. Instagram shows the Kinney & Ellinghausen law firm as the buyer of the digital ads.

The ad quotes a recent study that says the proposed sale to for-profit Elevance Health does not offer representation to all policyholders and reroutes the majority of sales proceeds to a social welfare foundation in lieu of policyholders.

The study, prepared by Hause Actuarial Solutions, was paid for by Stop the Sale Inc., according to the advertisement. Hause, an insurance consulting firm, has also been named as a primary witness for the hearing.

Stop the Sale Inc. was incorporated in late August, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office. The organization’s only officer listed is Henry Kinney, one of the partners for Kinney & Ellinghausen.

Kinney was not able to be reached for comment before this morning’s deadline.

“The communications we are sharing with our policyholders and stakeholders are truthful and accurate, and focus on the benefits this transaction will bring to all Louisinians,” reads a statement from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana. “In addition, our communications to our policyholders related to this transaction are reviewed and approved by the Louisiana Department of Insurance, ensuring accuracy. Unfortunately, we have seen a great deal of misinformation and inaccuracies disseminated by people and groups who don’t understand the transaction, and have an agenda that differs from our mission of improving the health and lives of Louisianians. These communications are not reviewed or approved by the LDI.”

The deal has received significant pushback since it was initially announced early last year. Read a recent Daily Report roundup about the deal.