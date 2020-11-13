New Orleans firm takes top spot on LSU 100 rankings

New Orleans-based Goss Advisors has been named the fastest-growing company owned or led by an LSU alumni.

LSU announced its annual LSU 100 rankings this afternoon. Hosted by LSU Executive Education, LSU 100 is a competitive program that recognizes the 100 fastest growing alumni-owned or -led businesses in the world, as determined by compound annual growth over a three-year period.

Following Goss Advisors on the list are the following companies: Gator Works, Texas Pride Disposal, Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, Automatic Access Gates, Scott + Cormia, Emergent Method, Perrier Esquerre Contractors, Information Management Solutions dba Secure Shredding and Recycling, and Audubon Engineering Company.

Five of the top 10 on the list are based in the Capital Region.

LSU also announced its annual ROARING 10 list, which recognizes from among the LSU 100 applicants the 10 highest revenue-generating businesses owned or led by LSU graduates.

Baton Rouge-based Lipsey’s topped this year’s ROARING 10 list, followed by ISC Constructors, Christus St. Frances Cabrini Health System, Danos, Audubon Engineering Company, B & G Food Enterprises, Provident Resources Group, MAPP, J.P. Oil Company and Arkel Constructors.

Of the 10, five are based in the Capital Region.

Since the inaugural LSU 100 rankings released in 2011, two companies have made the LSU 100 growth list all 10 years—Global Data Vault and Horizon Financial Group. Lipsey’s earned a ranking on the growth list for the first eight years and has earned a ranking on the ROARING 10 list for the last two years. See the full list here.