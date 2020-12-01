New Orleans developer pays $7M for Rouzan site to develop multifamily complex

New Orleans-based Key Real Estate Company has acquired a 4-acre tract in Rouzan from developers John Engquist and Charles Landry for $7 million, and plans to develop a $50 million, mixed-use, multifamily project on the site.

The deal, which has been in the works since a purchase agreement was signed in February, closed Monday.

Plans for the four-story project include 280 high-end, one-, two- and three-bedroom rental units, as well as 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The development, which will have a 484-car, internal-structured parking garage, will also include a pool, fitness center, yoga room, pet walk, community club room and sky lounge with a community herb garden.

It will be positioned directly across from the Sprouts Grocery Store, adjacent to the lake waterfront restaurant district.

“This is an extremely important transaction for Rouzan,” says Engquist, who, in the nearly three years since acquiring Rouzan, has transformed the once-stalled project into a rapidly growing Traditional Neighborhood Development. “This is a key component of our commercial development and will continue to elevate Rouzan and set it apart from other developments.”

Key Real Estate owns or manages 4,000 multifamily units throughout the Southeast, including The Commerce Building, The Heron Downtown, Mansions in the Park, Lakeside Villages and Ivy Park in Baton Rouge.

“We have acquired the best site in the Greater Baton Rouge area,” says Key Real Estate CEO and Managing Principal T.J. Iarocci, in a prepared statement. “We are extremely excited to be an important part of this incredible development.”

Earlier this year, Key’s managing principal for development, Michael Lang, told Daily Report the firm was bullish on Rouzan, despite rising multifamily vacancy rates elsewhere in the market, because of its location, the strength of the TND overall and the long-term prospects of the Baton Rouge market.

The price for the land, $1.75 million per acre or roughly $40 per square foot, indicates Key is seriously bullish on Rouzan, says local appraiser Wesley Moore, who was not involved in the transaction.

Though a handful of deals for multifamily complexes near LSU have reached or exceeded $40 per square foot in recent years, Moore says it’s unusual for land in Southdowns to command that kind of price point and suggests lease rates will be commensurate with those of downtown’s newest multifamily complexes.

“They definitely see this as the place to be and are highly bullish on Rouzan,” Moore says.

It is unclear what lease rates for the units will be.

As for the ground-floor retail space, Key says it is talking to several potential retail tenants, though no deals have been finalized.

Final planning for the project site is underway and construction is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021.

Elsewhere at Rouzan, construction is underway on the final 165 residential lots and a community garden.

The clubhouse was completed earlier this year. A child care center remains in the planning stages though was delayed because of the pandemic. Several tracts planned for restaurants and retail tenants have also been slowed because of COVID-19, though Landry says the delays have, in part, been intentional.

“We could have 15,000 square feet of commodity retail that wouldn’t be very appealing to anybody,” he says. “What we’re trying to do is attract the type of retail in Rouzan that really supports our community. If all we wanted to do is fill it up we could, but that won’t do anything for Rouzan.”