New Ochsner urgent care clinic under construction near LSU campus

A new Ochsner urgent care clinic is under construction at the intersection of Lee and Burbank drives, near the LSU campus, according to permits filed with the Baton Rouge Permits & Inspections Division.

Ritter Maher Architects’ Sereya Yorn submitted the permit to construct the single-story, 12,000-square-foot clinic at a cost of $3 million. The firm did not respond to requests for comment about the clinic by this morning’s deadline for publication.

TBT Contractors LLC will erect the new building.