New north Baton Rouge convenience store offers a unique twist

North Baton Rouge is getting a new convenience store, but with a bit of a twist. It will also be home to a food truck food court.

Developer Harold Williams is opening the convenience store, Speedy Plus Food Mart, and food truck court on 2 acres on Choctaw Drive. The food truck court will be the first of its kind for the area, according to the press release.

A grand opening celebration is planned for Oct. 21. According to Williams, the owner of 1st Team Insurance Agency and a former BRPD officer, the store and food court will provide healthy food options to north Baton Rouge, considered by many to be a food desert due to a lack of proper nutritional options.