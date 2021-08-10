New Mid City shop combines art, clothes and salon treatments

Mid City’s latest gem opened on Government Street last month: Mid City Mercantile, an all-purpose space for gifts, clothes, decor—and even hair and nail maintenance.

Owner Kimberly Abel says the idea for the store came about when her son, Ian, graduated from cosmetology school. “We just brainstormed and came up with this unique place,” Abel says.

The shop sells home decor, an assortment of knick-knacks for gift-giving occasions and vintage clothing. It also includes multiple rooms for independent stylists to work on clients’ hair, as well as one room dedicated to manicures and pedicures. Salon appointments are booked through each stylist.

With Abel’s son as her business partner, her daughter working as a seasonal employee when she’s not in school, and some of the nail and hairstylists employed as longtime friends of Abel’s, she says it’s a true family-and-friends operation.

“It’s just fun,” she says. “We love to be here, and we love coming to work. We’ll even come to the store in our pajamas.”

Abel and her son look for merchandise everywhere they go. They also frequent Mid City Makers Market to connect with artists, and the work of several local artists, jewelry and accessory designers is represented on the shelves. Some artists represented in the store include BigBrownBat Ceramics and GLO Designs.

Read the full story about Mid City Mercantile from the latest edition of 225 magazine’s 225 Daily e-newsletter. Subscribe to 225 Daily here to keep up with Baton Rouge food, events and happenings.