New leader rejoins LABI with ambitious agenda

It’s only Tuesday, and Will Green is already having an eventful week.

The head of the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association says he is in Arizona today to speak at a legal conference before heading to another conference in Wisconsin on Friday. And this morning, he accepted an offer to become the next president and CEO of what is arguably the most powerful nongovernmental organization in the state—the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry—which is gearing up for next year with a new, expansive agenda.

“I’m very fortunate to be walking into an amazing situation,” Green says, while praising LABI’s board and staff. “It’s an exciting time in the state.”

Green is an attorney who practiced worker’s comp defense for about five years, though it has been a while since he was in court. He first joined LABI almost a decade ago, working on civil justice and employee relations for two years under former CEO Stephen Waguespack, who left the organization in March to run for governor.

This month, LABI released its new strategic plan, which calls for phasing out the state’s personal income tax and raising the gasoline tax. The plan contains a mix of familiar goals for the business lobby—including centralizing sales tax collection and tweaking the Industrial Tax Exemption Program—and new initiatives such as calling for a cabinet-level talent development office in state government.

Green is the current president and CEO at LADA and administers the group’s worker’s comp fund. He says the start date of his new job has not yet been decided. Jim Patterson, LABI’s vice president of government relations and longtime point person at the Legislature, has been filling in as interim president.