New law supporting pregnant employees goes into effect this month 

Workers who are expecting are about to have the law on their side when the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, or PWFA, goes into effect June 27.

According to Inc., employers with at least 15 employees will be required to provide reasonable accommodations to workers who are pregnant or experiencing related medical conditions. The accommodations can include closer parking to their workplace, additional break time, being excused from strenuous activities, more opportunities to sit or drink water, and time off to recover from childbirth.

Covered employers can’t require employees to receive accommodations without first discussing it with them, and can’t deny a job or other employment opportunities to a qualified employee or applicant based on the person’s need for accommodation. Employers also can’t require pregnant employees to take leave if a reasonable accommodation could allow them to keep working.

While employers can reject the accommodation if it causes undue hardship, the majority of accommodations for pregnant workers typically cost little or nothing for employers to implement and make common sense, according to Hannah Olson, CEO of Disclo, an Atlanta-based software company that manages such requests through a health disclosure system. Read the full story.