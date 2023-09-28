New Jamaican restaurant coming to Mid City

Jamaican cuisine could be rolling into Mid City by January.

According to public records, Louisiana Department of Health Chief of Staff David Timoll plans to open The Jerk Pit, a Caribbean restaurant serving traditional Jamaican cuisine, in what was formerly a dentist’s office on South Foster Drive.

Timoll submitted an application to the Planning Commission to rezone the space as a restaurant that serves alcohol. The commission is set to consider the application at both its October and November meetings.

Timoll, a first generation Jamaican-American, says he plans to renovate the space and wants to create a place in Mid City where the neighborhood can experience and enjoy a Jamaican vibe. He says his plan for outdoor grilling and dining is comparable to restaurants like Curbside Burgers and Baracuda Taco Stand.

“We are serving Mid City,” Timoll says. “Mid City supports and loves Mid City.”

The menu, he adds, will consist of Carribean dishes like jerk chicken and pork, as well as plantains and weekly specials like brown stew chicken, curry goat and oxtail that are “maintained as a culture norm.”

Baton Rouge is home to a few Jamaican restaurants already, including Jamaican Vibes Cuisine on West Lee Drive.