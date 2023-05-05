New interior decor and gift shop Norah opens this weekend 

A new interiors and gift shop debuts this Saturday on Highland Road.

Norah, named after the initials of the owners’ children, aims to turn the building previously home to Poise ’N Ivy Boutique into a “breath of fresh air.”

The store stocks a range of art, home decor, jewelry, gifts, glassware and more, much of it by local creators. Instead of separating merchants by assigning a space to each within the shop, the owners meshed the items and creations together to create seamless, curated collections.

“We still have plenty of room to grow to add on more merchants. But we don’t want it to feel overwhelming or cluttered or like, you don’t know where to look,” co-owner Kayleigh Crockett says.

Read more about the new store from 225 magazine. Subscribe to the free 225 Daily e-newsletter here to keep up with Baton Rouge food, events and arts.