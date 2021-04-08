New food truck brings Nashville-style hot chicken to Baton Rouge

Chicky Sandos is coming in hot to Baton Rouge’s culinary scene. The Nashville-inspired hot chicken food truck aims to impress diners with its twist on classic fried chicken.

In fall 2020, founders Henry Nguyen, Sameer Abudyak, Daniel Vu and Jordan Duong joined forces to bring those new flavors to the city. They say they “wanted to do something a little different and bring the heat to Baton Rouge.”

Their menu is simple, contained to three main options: a chicken sandwich, chicken tenders and Chicky Fries. The sandwich and tenders are served with crispy waffle fries and the food truck’s signature Sandos sauce.

The food truck’s chicken recipe was inspired by Nashville-style hot chicken they’d tasted at restaurants around the country, which they fine-tuned to their personal preferences. They keep the way they brine and fry the chicken a secret, though.

“We had to come up with (a recipe) that we liked that would be a good fit for Baton Rouge,” Vu says. “Everyone loves chicken, so you can’t go wrong.”

Putting the business on wheels rather than at a brick-and-mortar allows them to explore different neighborhoods in Baton Rouge—giving them a feel of where they could open a potential storefront later, the food truck owners say. Recently, they’ve parked in front of spots ranging from Gilla Brewing Co. in Gonzales to Los Reyes on Coursey Boulevard to Andy’s Frozen Custard on Lee Drive. The owners post on the food truck’s Instagram account to let people know where they’re parked.

The founders hope to help grow Baton Rouge’s food truck scene overall, and they’ve even been collaborating with other trucks, like Capitol Seafood. Because, as they say, Chicky Sandos is all about helping the community.

