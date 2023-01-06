New federal law helps contractors, freelancers save for retirement  

Nontraditional workers—like contractors, freelancers and those working for internet-based platforms such as ride-hailing or delivery companies—often struggle to save for retirement because they lack access to workplace plans available to full-time employees, according to research from the Pew Charitable Trusts.

However, a new federal law could help, according to The New York Times.

Much of the Secure 2.0 Act, the retirement law signed by President Biden in late December, focuses on enhancing workplace savings options, but some provisions can also benefit nontraditional workers. Notably, the law introduced a “saver’s match,” a new incentive to help low- and moderate-income workers build a nest egg by providing a direct government contribution to their retirement account.

Under the new program, the federal government will deposit a 50% match on up to $2,000 of a worker’s contribution to a workplace or individual retirement account. Read the full story.