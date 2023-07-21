New ExxonMobil plant manager focused on long-term success at site

Laura Eiklor, the new manager at ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge plastics and resin finishing plant, says her goal in transitioning into the role is to set herself and the site up for long-term success.

Eiklor, who took the helm last month, has worked at the Baton Rouge property since 2021. Eiklor replaces Kristin Thomas-Martin, who moved to become the regional polyethylene sales manager for product solutions, in Spring, Texas. It’s the second time she has lived in the Capital Region while working for ExxonMobil.

“When (me and my husband) were here the first time after graduating college, it was a big shock at first [coming] from the Northeast,” says Eiklor, noting she’s a Penn State grad. “Moving back as a family with my kids, we’ve discovered a whole new community. Between church, school, living in the Southdowns neighborhood, we’ve found ways to be a part of Baton Rouge culture.”

Because she has worked at multiple sites over the years, she says she’s especially focused on settling into her new role for a longer period and connecting with her team. The transition is going well, she says, and she’s started to have “lunch and listens” to meet plant employees, which she hopes to finish by the end of the year.

Eiklor says she is focused on the plant remaining competitive and committed to the future.

“I want us to build on the successes and culture here and keep that vision for the site.”