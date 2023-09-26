New data highlights Louisiana child care industry’s struggles

Louisiana’s child care industry is struggling under rising costs for food and supplies and more than two-thirds of providers are concerned about staff turnover, according to a new report from the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children.

According to the study, which surveyed 393 Louisiana child care operators, more than two-thirds saw their premiums for at least one type of business insurance increase this year, with annual premiums increasing by an average of nearly $17,000.

Other key findings include:

More than half of child care businesses indicated they had staff openings.

Staffing challenges and delays in public child care assistance have left many families waiting for care, with more than two-thirds of providers reporting they maintain a waitlist, with an average size of 34 children.

For providers that lost staff in 2023, over half of departing employees cited higher wages at their new jobs as their reason for leaving.

Read the full report study.