New data highlights Louisiana child care industry’s struggles

Louisiana’s child care industry is struggling under rising costs for food and supplies and more than two-thirds of providers are concerned about staff turnover, according to a new report from the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children.
According to the study, which surveyed 393 Louisiana child care operators, more than two-thirds saw their premiums for at least one type of business insurance increase this year, with annual premiums increasing by an average of nearly $17,000.
Other key findings include:
- More than half of child care businesses indicated they had staff openings.
- Staffing challenges and delays in public child care assistance have left many families waiting for care, with more than two-thirds of providers reporting they maintain a waitlist, with an average size of 34 children.
- For providers that lost staff in 2023, over half of departing employees cited higher wages at their new jobs as their reason for leaving.