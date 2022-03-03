New cybersecurity legislation would require firms to report hacks

The Senate this week passed a cybersecurity package that would require companies to report damaging hacks and ransomware payments to the government, bringing closer to reality rules the Biden administration sees as key to protecting U.S. critical infrastructure, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Strengthening American Cybersecurity Act comprises three bills intended to bolster public- and private-sector security, including by modernizing federal agencies’ cyber posture and updating how they can adopt cloud-based technologies. Covered firms would have to report designated breaches to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency within 72 hours, as well as ransomware payments within 24 hours.

The legislation now heads to the House. The legislation would expand such rules for many companies across 16 federally designated sectors of critical infrastructure, such as energy or financial services. U.S. officials hope to analyze and disseminate data about cyberattacks among federal agencies and private-sector firms to prevent similar incidents elsewhere. While the bill provides some guidance on which companies would be covered by the rule, pointing to potential economic disruption or national-security threats, CISA would decide specifics in a formal rule-making process. Read the full story.