New congressional marijuana bill numbered H.R. 420

A bill introduced in Congress this week that seeks to regulate marijuana like alcohol has been numbered H.R. 420, a name the bill’s sponsor has called a “tongue-in-cheek” reference to cannabis, Forbes reports.

A press release from U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer—a Democrat from Oregon who is the founder and co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus—says that “while the bill number may be a bit tongue in cheek, the issue is very serious”.

“Our federal marijuana laws are outdated, out of touch and have negatively impacted countless lives,” Blumenauer says. “Congress cannot continue to be out of touch with a movement that a growing majority of Americans support. It’s time to end this senseless prohibition.”

Blumenauer's proposed bill would remove marijuana from the federal controlled substances list. The "Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol Act" would establish regulations for cannabis that would be overseen by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.