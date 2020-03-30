New coworking space planned for Mid City

While most of the local workforce has transitioned to working remotely because of COVID-19, a new coworking space is in the works for Mid City.

The new 1,300-square-foot coworking space will be on Main Street, across from 13th Street, according to a notice filed with Louisiana Economic Development.

The property is being redeveloped by Beechwood Residential, an equity investment firm that focuses on properties in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, with construction set to start in October. The company’s president and CEO is Wendy Green Daniels, who returned to Baton Rouge from Atlanta in 2016, according to the firm’s website.

To help finance the project, the firm is applying for the state’s Restoration Tax Abatement program, according to the notice filed with LED. The program provides up to 10 years of abatement of property taxes on renovations and improvements on existing commercial structures within economic development districts, opportunity zones and downtown development districts.

It’s estimated the new business will create two new jobs and support 10 construction jobs, and represents a total investment of $270,000.

This isn’t Baton Rouge’s first taste of flexible coworking spaces. Entrepreneur HQ, launched in 2011 and operated for more than a year before shuttering. In 2014, Creative Bloc opened downtown and in 2016, The Parlor opened in Beauregard Town. There’s also WaterWorking on the Water Campus.

Spaces, a creative coworking provider, also announced last summer it was opening a location in Perkins Rowe in early 2020. According to its website, that expected opening date has been pushed back until August, though it’s unclear if the date will be further pushed back because of COVID-19.

Read a recent Business Report story about remote workers and the challenges and benefits this type of work can bring.