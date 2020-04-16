New business applications down in Louisiana

Despite continuing concerns about coronavirus, Louisiana saw more than 1,000 applications for new businesses last week, a nearly 13% rise from the week prior but a 6.2% drop compared with the same week in 2019.

Of the 1,060 applications filed last week, 50 were for corporations—a nearly 17% drop from last year, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Applications began dropping as concerns over COVID-19 rose. While there were 1,350 applications the first week of March, the last week of the month saw just 850 applications filed.

Nationwide, business applications fell 21% last week compared to the previous year.

Initial unemployment insurance claims also dropped last week compared to the week before, according to data released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. There were more than 79,650 claims filed last week, a 22% drop from the nearly 102,200 claims the week beore. The nearly 80,000 claims also represent a more than 4,100% increase in filings compared to the same week last year.

The commission updated its four-week moving average of initial claims to 87,916, up from last week’s average of 68,566.

Continued claims increased to 217,532 last week, an 80% increase from the previous week. That figure also dwarfs the 13,414 continued claims reported for the same week last year.