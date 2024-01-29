New BRPD chief preaches importance of being proactive to deter crime

New Baton Rouge Police Department Chief TJ Morse touted the importance of being strategic and proactive when it comes to decreasing crime in Baton Rouge in a luncheon speech at the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday.

Morse launched his plan last week as part of his transition into the new role. He wants to “gather, gain and give” in his first 100 days in office by meeting with officers in the department as well as community members to gather feedback on what the department can do to improve. He’s also engaging in a “top-to-bottom” review of policies and procedures in the department.

Morse says the department will increase its outreach efforts to give the community a behind-the-scenes look at the agency.

“I want you to know our officers,” Morse says. “You’ll see more of our stories and videos of their efforts.”

Mental health will also be a department priority, he says. Morse aims to improve how BRPD’s officers respond to mental health crises, as well as improve how the department responds to its own officers’ mental health struggles.

The department has had resources since 2016 to support the mental health of its officers but Morse says those resources are primarily reactive rather than proactive and are normally offered after an officer is involved in a potentially traumatic incident such as an officer-involved shooting.

“Officers will go to one scene, put a tourniquet on someone, and then leave to respond to a traffic stop,” Morse says. “We need systems in place to keep track of mental health so our officers are better taken care of.

When asked whether he is taking steps to prevent another BRAVE Cave, Morse said the department needs to look at what happened in the past and what led to its creation—whether it was a lack of training, lack of supervision or an oversight.