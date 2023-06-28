New Baton Rouge pro hockey team has a schedule, but name still a mystery

Baton Rouge’s new professional minor league hockey team will open its season at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Oct. 26 against the Columbus River Dragons.

However, you can’t buy tickets yet, and the team remains unnamed. Team co-owner Barry Soskin expects to announce the name, logo and ticket information shortly after the July 4th holiday, depending on what he can coordinate with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office.

“I’m not sure if it should be ‘Bayou’ or ‘Baton Rouge’ [on the logo],” he says.

Soskin is coy discussing the nickname he has in mind, suggesting he has leaked a few names that won’t be chosen and joking that he’d like to name the team after his beloved Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League.

Wayne Hodes, who manages the River Center, says that when he was talking with leagues about a potential expansion team, he made sure the league was OK with the team being on the road during Mardi Gras season. As a result, the team’s schedule is front- and back-loaded with home games.

Baton Rouge Pro Hockey has posted the schedule on its Facebook page. The Federal Prospects Hockey League schedule runs from late October through mid-April and includes 28 home games and 28 road games for each of its 11 teams, not counting playoffs.