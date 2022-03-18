New bariatric institute opens on Pennington Biomedical campus

Pennington Biomedical Research Center’s cutting-edge bariatric and metabolic surgery center opened its new facilities on the Pennington campus today.

The newly renamed Metamor Institute, first announced in 2019, is a product of partnerships between Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Louisiana Economic Development, LSU Health New Orleans and the governor’s office.

Headed up by bariatric surgery expert Dr. Phil Schauer, the Metamor Institute is expected to have an economic impact of more than $100 million in its first four years of operation, according to LED, and will bring 55 new researchers and clinicians to Baton Rouge.

The state-of-the-art facility includes roughly 10,000 square feet of space, with 12 exam rooms and 10 consultation rooms on the first floor. The $2 million project took around 10 months to complete.

The institute aims to become a destination for medical treatment for obesity, and includes an outpatient clinic on the campus of Pennington Biomedical as well as surgical and office facilities at Our Lady of the Lake. Read more about the institute from a past Daily Report.