New Ascension Parish Courthouse features enhanced security 

To keep pace with growth in the parish, the new, $31.5 million Ascension Parish Courthouse was designed for enhanced security and more courtrooms.

Completed in early 2021, the courthouse was named the 2021 American Institute of Architects’ Rose award winner for architecture in Louisiana.

Grace Hebert Curtis Architects designed the facility with function in mind. The building features an expansive two-and-a-half-story glass lobby to provide natural light while also offering ample space for visitors queuing through the security scanners.

Judge Jason Verdigets of the 23rd Judicial District Court says the courthouse also has a specialized holding facility and a secure elevator and hallways for inmates.

Read the full design feature from the latest edition of Business Report. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com