NeuroMedical Center plans expansion

The NeuroMedical Center is planning a multimillion expansion to its facilities in Perkins Rowe.

The center is investing nearly $3 million at The Spine Hospital of Louisiana facility, according to advance notices filed with state economic officials, and $1 million into its main building. The center expects each investment to potentially create up to five permanent new jobs within the first two years. Details of the expansion remain unclear, as both notices merely state the expansion is “using state-of-the-art technology.”

The notices were filed with the state’s Enterprise Zone program, a jobs incentive program that gives new or existing Louisiana businesses income and franchise tax credits for creating full-time jobs. Benefits include a one-time $2,500 tax credit for each new job created.

Earlier this month, the center announced a new research agreement with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to launch a clinical trial for newly diagnosed glioblastoma, or GBM, patients.