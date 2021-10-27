Nearly half of working women say pandemic has negatively impacted their careers 

Almost half of women in the workforce say the pandemic has negatively impacted their career path and nearly 20% of women say they’ve been pushed out of the labor force altogether, according to a MetLife survey of 2,000 U.S. workers conducted last month.

However, one encouraging sign in the survey results is emerging, CNBC reports, and it could signal greater economic recovery: More than 60% of women who’ve been forced out of work say they plan to return, according to MetLife.

The survey’s results come at the same time as U.S. employers are facing a talent crunch as Americans quit their jobs at record rates throughout 2021, and employment experts say businesses must turn their attention toward how they can hire and retain more working women. More than half, 56%, of women say they’ve thought about a career change during the pandemic, MetLife found—double the 25% of women who felt that way in summer 2020.

