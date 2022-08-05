Nearly half of small business owners still can’t fill job openings 

Small businesses across the country continue to raise wages to keep employees and fill a historically high level of open positions, according to NFIB’s latest monthly jobs report.

Seasonally adjusted, 49% of all owners reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, down one point from June and down two points from May’s 48-year record high.

“Hiring has never been harder for small business owners,” says NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg. “The labor shortage remains frustrating for many small business owners as they continue to manage inflation and other economic headwinds.”

Twenty-one percent of owners said that labor quality was their top business problem, down two points from June. Nine percent of owners cited labor costs as their top business problem, up one point. However, more small businesses decreased employment than increased again in July despite high levels of job openings.

Small business owners’ plans to fill open positions remain elevated, with a seasonally adjusted net 20% planning to create new jobs in the next three months.

Overall, 64% of owners reported hiring or trying to hire in July. Of those trying to hire, 91% of owners reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they were trying to fill. Thirty percent of owners reported few qualified applicants for their open positions and 27% reported none.