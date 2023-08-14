Nearly 7% of Louisiana jobs are in the construction industry, topping US average

Recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that nearly 7% of jobs in Louisiana are in the construction industry, 1.7 percentage points higher than the national concentration, KTBS reports.

Out of all states, Louisiana has the 6th largest percentage of total employment in the construction industry. While laborers and specialty contractors do account for most construction industry jobs across the country, other common roles include general managers (3.3% of total construction industry employment), office clerks (3.2%), construction managers (3.2%), project managers (2.3%), secretaries and assistants (1.7%), and bookkeepers (1.7%).

To determine the locations with the most construction industry jobs, researchers at Construction Coverage, a website that provides construction insurance guides, calculated the percentage of total employment in the construction sector in Q4 2022, the latest data available. Read the entire story.