Nearly 50 acres in Gonzales near I-10 sold for $2.3M

The Price LeBlanc family has bought nearly 50 acres off South Burnside Avenue in Gonzales, according to public records.

The family purchased two tracts of land totaling roughly 47 acres through Priceco West LC from Builders Center Real Estate Co. LLC for $2.3 million, according to a deal filed Wednesday with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Sidney Coxe represented the seller.

Priceco West LC is managed by Price LeBlanc Jr., Clifton LeBlanc, Brent LeBlanc and Charles Bondy.

The property runs along Burnside Avenue near the Interstate 10 interchange.

Brent LeBlanc tells Daily Report that there are no immediate plans for the property and that the group purchased the land as an investment.

The family purchased nearly 145 acres off Scenic Highway north of the ExxonMobil plant for $2 million at the end of 2023.